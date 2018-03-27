WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


47°F
Overcast
Feels Like 47°
Winds North 9 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy47°
35°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy59°
38°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain55°
31°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear62°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy56°
26°

Graham Named AP All-American

by on March 27, 2018 at 11:14 AM (5 hours ago)

The AP All-America team has three freshmen on the first team for the first time in its 70-year history.

Oklahoma’s Trae Young, Deandre Ayton of Arizona and Duke’s Marvin Bagley I were all named first-teamers in the AP All-America team announced on Tuesday.

They were joined by Villanova’s Jalen Brunson and Kansas guard Devonte’ Graham on the team selected by the same 65-member national media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25.

The All-America first team has had a pair of freshmen three times: John Wall and Demarcus Cousins in 2010; Michael Beasley and Kevin Love in 2008; Kevin Durant and Greg Oden in 2007.

Young led the nation in scoring and assists in his lone season in Norman.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.