Graham Named AP All-American

The AP All-America team has three freshmen on the first team for the first time in its 70-year history.

Oklahoma’s Trae Young, Deandre Ayton of Arizona and Duke’s Marvin Bagley I were all named first-teamers in the AP All-America team announced on Tuesday.

They were joined by Villanova’s Jalen Brunson and Kansas guard Devonte’ Graham on the team selected by the same 65-member national media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25.

The All-America first team has had a pair of freshmen three times: John Wall and Demarcus Cousins in 2010; Michael Beasley and Kevin Love in 2008; Kevin Durant and Greg Oden in 2007.

Young led the nation in scoring and assists in his lone season in Norman.