Graham named NABC All-America First Team

Kansas senior Devonte’ Graham has been named to the 2018 All-America First Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the organization announced Wednesday.

The NABC is among the outlets used for the official NCAA consensus All-America team and Graham is 3-for-3 on consensus All-America first teams as he was previously named to The Sporting News and USBWA All-America squads.

Joining Graham on NABC All-America First Team is Jalen Brunson (Villanova), Deandre Ayton (Arizona), Marvin Bagley III (Duke) and Trae Young (Oklahoma). There were three teams selected by the NABC which has nearly 5,000 members consisting primarily of university and college men’s basketball coaches. KU head coach Bill Self is the current president of the NABC.

This is the second-straight year a Kansas player has earned NABC All-America First Team honors. Jayhawk Frank Mason III earned the distinction last year and was also named the 2017 NABC Player of the Year, one of 10 national player of the year honors he garnered.

Graham has been named the 2017 Big 12 Player of the Year, All-Big 12 First Team, one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and All-America First Team by The Sporting News, NCAA.com, the USBWA and the NABC. On the court, he also earned Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team honors after averaging 14.3 points and 10.0 assists in guiding Kansas to the tourney title.

On every national player of year watch list, Graham is the only player in NCAA Division I this season averaging 17.0-plus pts, 7.0-plus assists, 1.6-plus steals and fewer than 3.0 turnovers per game. Graham is fourth nationally, second in the Big 12, in assists per game at 7.5. The Raleigh, North Carolina, guard is second the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.7, which is 33rd nationally. Graham is scoring 17.3 points per game, which is fourth in the conference and he is sixth in free throw percentage (83.3), fourth in 3-point field goals made (2.8), eighth in 3-point field goal percentage (40.4) and fifth in steals (1.6).

This season, Graham is logging 37.6 minutes per game this year, which ranks as the fifth highest average in a single season at KU and his 1,355 minutes are a KU single-season record. His 98 3-pointers made are fifth on the KU season list as last week he passed his own season high mark of 94 set in 2016-17. Graham’s 254 assists this season are second on the KU list.

No. 1 seed Kansas will play No. 5 seed Clemson (25-9, 11-7 ACC) in the Sweet 16 of the 2018 NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional on Friday, March 23, at 6 p.m. (Central) at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

Devonte’ Graham 2017-18 Accolades

NABC All-America First Team (3.21.18)

Naismith Trophy Finalist (1 of 4)

NABC District 8 First Team

USBWA All-American First Team (3.12.18)

Big 12 All-Tournament Team

NCAA.com First Team (3.6.18)

USA TODAY All-America First Team (3.6.18)

USBWA District VI Player of the Year (3.6.18)

USBWA All-District VI Team (3.6.18)

The Sporting News All-America First Team (3.5.18)

Bob Cousy Award Finalist – 1 of 5 (3.5.18)

Big 12 Player of the Year (Big 12, Associated Press)

All-Big 12 First Team (Big 12, Associated Press)

Wooden Award Final Ballot – 1 of 15 (3.3.18)

Citizen Naismith Trophy Semifinalist – 1 of 10 (2.28.18)

Citizen Naismith Trophy Player of the Week (2.26.18)

Big 12 Player of the Week (2.26.18)

Citizen Naismith Trophy Late Season Team – 1 of 30 (2.12.18)

Wooden Award Late Season Top-20 (2.5.18)

Bob Cousy Award Midseason Watch List – 1 of 10 (2.5.18)

USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List (1.22.18)

Lute Olson Award Midseason Watch List (1.11.18)

Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 (1.11.18)

USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Player of the Week (12.5.17)

Lute Olson Award Player of the Week (12.4.17)

NCAA.com Player of the Week (12.4.17)

Big 12 Player of the Week (12.4.17)

Hoophall Miami Invitational MVP

Wooden Award watch list

Naismith Player of the Year watch list

USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy watch list

Bob Cousy Award watch list

Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year

Preseason All-Big 12