Graham Named to Roberston Trophy Watch List

Kansas senior Devonte’ Graham has been named one of 14 to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, the United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) announced Monday. Graham is vying to become the second-straight Jayhawk to win the Oscar Robertson Trophy. Last year, Frank Mason III became the first-ever KU player to claim the honor.

Ranked second in the Big 12 in scoring at 18.1 points per game, Graham is the only player in NCAA Division I averaging 18.0-plus points, 7.0-plus assists, 2.0-plus steals and fewer than 3.0 turnovers per game. The Raleigh, North Carolina, guard is third in the

Big 12 in assists (7.3), third in free throw percentage (86.6), third in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.6), fifth in 3-point field goals made (3.2) and tied for fourth in steals (2.0). He is the only conference player to rank that high in all of those aforementioned stats.

The 2017-18 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, Graham has two double-doubles and six games of 20 or more points this season, including back-to-back 35-point efforts vs. Toledo (11/28) and Syracuse (12/2) where he earned conference and national player of the week honors.

Balloting for the USBWA’s All-America Team, All-District Teams and the association’s individual awards will take place in March. The Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at a news conference on Friday, March 30, at the Final Four in San Antonio. The Henry Iba Coach of the Year honore will be presented at the association’s awards breakfast the following Monday.

2017-18 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

DeAndre Ayton, Arizona (Fr., F)

Marvin Bagley III, Duke (Fr., F)

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State (Jr., F)

Trevon Bluiett, Xavier (Sr., G)

Mikal Bridges, Villanova (Jr., G/F)

Miles Bridges, Michigan State (So., G/F)

Jalen Brunson, Villanova (Jr., G)

Jevon Carter, West Virginia (Sr., G)

Mike Daum, South Dakota State (Jr., F)

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall (Sr., C)

DEVONTE’ GRAHAM, KANSAS (Sr., G)

Tra Holder, Arizona State (Sr., G)

Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s (Sr., C)

Trae Young, Oklahoma (Fr., G)

Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation’s oldest award and the only one named after a former player.