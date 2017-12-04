Graham Nets Big 12 Player of the Week

Coming off back-to-back 35-point efforts, Kansas senior Devonte’ Graham is earning many weekly honors. On Monday, the Raleigh, North Carolina guard has been named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week as well as the NCAA.com and Lute Olson Award national players of the week.

Graham scored a career-high 35 points twice last week in Kansas victories against Toledo (11/28) and Syracuse (12/2). He also averaged 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds and made 12 3-pointers for the week. Graham’s seven 3-pointers vs. Syracuse in the Hoophall Miami Invitational were the most for a Jayhawk since 2008.

This is the second time in his career Graham has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week with the other being Feb. 15, 2016, when he scored his previous career high of 27 points at Oklahoma.

Graham entered the Toledo contest averaging 12.0 points per game and now ranks third in the Big 12 in scoring with an 18.6 average. Graham is not just leading Kansas scoring, he ranks second in the Big 12 in assists at 8.0, fourth in steals (2.3), third in free throw percentage (92.3), fifth in 3-point field goals made (2.9), seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.8) and tied for third in double-doubles with two.

No. 2/2 Kansas (7-0) will host Washington (6-2) in the Jayhawk Shootout at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 8 p.m. (Central). The game will be televised on ESPN2.