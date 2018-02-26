Graham and Newman Earn Big 12 Weekly Honors

Kansas senior Devonte’ Graham and redshirt sophomore Malik Newman were selected for Big 12 weekly honors, the conference announced Monday. In a vote by a media panel which covers the league, Graham was named the Big 12 Player of the Week and Newman the co-Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Graham averaged 24.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.0 rebounds in victories against Oklahoma (104-74) and at No. 6 Texas Tech (74-72) in leading the Jayhawks to at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title, its NCAA-record 14th consecutive, 18th Big 12 and NCAA leading 61st all-time. In a road win at Texas Tech, the Raleigh, North Carolina, guard netted 18 points in the final 14 minutes and had a game-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting. He is now 15th on the KU career scoring list with 1,595 points.

Newman averaged 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in KU’s two victories. The Jackson, Mississippi, guard shot 58.8 percent from the field, including a 70 percent mark from 3-point range. Newman opened the week by recording his fourth 20-point effort of the season against Oklahoma, while adding five assists and two steals. Newman won the honor with Iowa State freshman Lindell Wigginton.

This is the second time this season Graham has been named Big 12 Player of the Week. He also was selected Dec. 4 after back-to-back 35-points games, which garnered him national player of the honors as well. Newman is the co-Big 12 Player of the Week for the second time this season. He also earned the honor on Jan. 22.

Kansas (23-6, 12-4) will host Texas (17-12, 7-9) on Senior Night, tonight on ESPN Big Monday. Tip from Allen Fieldhouse will be at 8 p.m. (Central). Kansas will recognize three senior men’s basketball players – Graham, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Clay Young. The game will also mark the final home contest for Jayhawk IMG Radio Network producer/engineer Bob Newton, who is retiring after 34 years of service to the network.