Grand jury adds perjury to long list of charges against Topeka developer

A Topeka developer who is already facing multiple bankruptcy fraud, money laundering and firearms charges is now accused of lying under oath in an effort to hide assets in a bankruptcy.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says a grand jury returned the indictment against 65-year-old Kent Lindemuth on Wednesday. The single count of perjury brings the number of federal criminal charges against Lindemuth to 114.

Lindemuth initially was charged in June 2016 of hiding assets after he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2012.

According to a news release, prosecutors allege Lindemuth committed perjury on Jan. 7, 2013, when he testified under oath at a hearing held by a court-appointed bankruptcy trustee.

After being placed under oath by an attorney for the U.S. Trustee Program, Lindemuth stated he had reported all his assets as the law required. He also stated that he would notify his attorney of any changes.

Prosecutors contend Lindemuth made the statements while concealing millions of dollars in assets.

Those include an Envista Credit Union account, a US Bank account, a revenue stream of more than $1 million and firearms with a value of more than $1 million.