Grand jury indicts 5 Topeka men on multiple sex crimes against a minor

Five Topeka men were indicted Thursday on a combined 60 counts of felony sex crimes against a minor.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says the grand jury returned the indictment following an investigation that uncovered the criminal activities, which include human trafficking, solicitation of a child, criminal sodomy with a child and other felony charges.

In a news release, the DA’s office lists the counts against the following individuals:

Scott Anderson, 26, was indicted on ten felony counts including: Aggravated Human Trafficking (Level 1 Felony); six counts of Criminal Sodomy with a Child 14-15 years old (Level 3 Felonies); Electronic Solicitation of a Child under 16 years old (Level 3 Felony); Indecent Solicitation of a Child 14-15 years old (Level 6 Felony); and Aggravated Endangering a Child under the age of 18 (Level 9 Felony). Anderson is scheduled to appear in District Court at 9:30 a.m. on September 21, 2017. His bond is currently set at $50,000. Braden Voss, 24, was indicted on twelve felony counts including: two counts of Criminal Sodomy with a Child 14-15 years old (Level 3 Felonies); eight counts of Electronic Solicitation of a Child under 16 years old (Level 3 Felonies); Indecent Solicitation of a Child 14-15 years old (Level 6 Felony); and Aggravated Endangering a Child under the age of 18 (Level 9 Felony). Voss is scheduled for a Jury Trial on January 2, 2018, and a Pre-Trial Hearing at 3:00 a.m. on November 3, 2017. His bond is currently set at $50,000. Jonathan Hudnall, 26, was indicted on four felony counts including: two counts of Criminal Sodomy with a Child 14-15 years old (Level 3 Felonies); and two counts of Aggravated Endangering a Child under the age of 18 (Level 9 Felonies). Hudnall is scheduled to appear in District Court at 9:00 a.m. on September 6, 2017. His bond is currently set at $100,000. Brandon Ewing, 28, was indicted on nineteen felony counts including: six counts of Criminal Sodomy with a Child 14-15 years old (Level 3 Felonies); eleven counts of Electronic Solicitation of a Child under 16 years old (Level 3 Felonies); Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor for Illicit Purposes (Level 9 Felony); and Aggravated Endangering a Child under the age of 18 (Level 9 Felony). Ewing is scheduled to appear in District Court at 10:00 a.m. on September 14, 2017. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Ricky Kirk, Jr., 20, was indicted on fifteen felony counts including: six counts of Criminal Sodomy with a Child 14-15 years old (Level 3 Felonies); three counts of Electronic Solicitation of a Child under 16 years old (Level 3 Felonies); and six counts of Aggravated Endangering a Child under the age of 18 (Level 9 Felonies). Kirk is scheduled to appear in District Court at 9:00 a.m. on October 6, 2017. His bond is currently set at $100,000.

Kagay says all of the charges stem from a single course of conduct with the same minor and are alleged to have occurred between March 1 and April 14 of this year.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation. Kagay asks anyone with information related to these crimes to contact authorities.

Pictured: (top) Scott Anderson, Brandon Ewing (bottom) Jonathan Hundall, Ricky Kirk, Jr., Braden Voss