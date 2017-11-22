Grandview Plaza Police Chief arrested for domestic battery will not face charges

A Kansas police chief arrested last month following a disturbance at his home will not face criminal charges.

Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf said in a news release Tuesday that an investigation concluded that Grandview Plaza Police Chief Shawn Peirano acted in defense of another person.

Peirano was arrested Oct. 22 for domestic battery and criminal restraint after a report of a disturbance. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the incident involved Peirano and a person living with him who wasn’t a spouse or immediate family member.

A special prosecutor reviewed the case and asked the sheriff’s department to conduct an investigation. Wolf says that investigation determined Peirano didn’t commit a crime.

Photo courtesy of Geary County Sheriff’s Office.