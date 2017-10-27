Grandview Plaza police chief arrested for domestic battery

A northeast Kansas police chief was jailed this week on allegations of domestic violence.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office was called Sunday to a disturbance call in Grandview Plaza, a small town located east of Junction City.

During the investigation, Grandview Plaza Police Chief Shawn Peirano was arrested for domestic battery and criminal restraint.

Details of the incident were not included in a news release sent by the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Brian Hornaday says no additional information will be released during the ongoing investigation into Peirano.