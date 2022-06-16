Grant Allows KSU to Help Students From Four Schools

A new $297,000 Upward Bound grant from the U.S. Department of Education will help Kansas State University prepare low-income, first-generation students from four Kansas secondary schools for college.
K-State will use the grant to continue Upward Bound services to students at Clay Center Community High School, Ell-Saline Middle-High School, Lincoln Junior and Senior High School, and Newton High School.
The services include academic enrichment courses, personal mentoring and coaching, and assistance with college, financial aid, and scholarship applications.
At least two-thirds of the students in each local Upward Bound program are from low-income economic backgrounds and families in which neither parent has a bachelor’s degree.
K-State has been offering the Upward Bound program for 19 years, with the current program based at Kansas State University Aerospace and Technology Campus in Salina.