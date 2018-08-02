WIBW News Now!

Grant approved to help improve broadband coverage in Kansas

by on August 2, 2018 at 11:59 AM (55 mins ago)

Plans for better broadband coverage across Kansas recently got a boost from the Information Network of Kansas.

The network has approved a $300,000 grant request from Governor Jeff Colyer to complete a Statewide Broadband Mapping project.  The map will be used by a state task force created by the Kansas legislature to identify and close broadband coverage gaps in Kansas.

A group called Connected Nation will produce the map in collaboration with the state’s broadband service providers.  The Hutchinson News reports the first draft of the statewide broadband availability map should be ready by December 31st.

