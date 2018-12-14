Grant brings new reading program to three Lawrence elementary schools

Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) Sec. Gina Meier-Hummel announced Thursday that a new reading program is coming to Lawrence.

Meier-Hummel met with USD 497 Superintendent Dr. Anthony Lewis and staff to announce that Lawrence Public Schools has been awarded a grant for the 2018-2019 school year to take part in the Kansas Reading Roadmap (KRR), a program under the supervision of DCF already underway in about 60 sites across the state.

KRR works with public schools to make sure all children are reading at grade level by the second semester of the third grade – a crucial indicator of future success. Longitudinal studies show that children reading at grade level by the fourth grade are four times more likely to graduate high school on time.

In January, three Lawrence elementary schools – Kennedy, Pinckney and Schwegler – will launch the afterschool program designed to help children in grades K-3 raise their reading proficiency. Targeting, but not limited to, striving readers, the program aligns afterschool instruction with what students are taught during the school day.

“We know that building early reading skills is critical to a child’s future learning and school success. We also know that our schools cannot do it alone,” Dr. Lewis said. “The Kansas Reading Roadmap partnership will assist our schools in engaging school families and providers of after-school and summer learning programs in supporting our kindergarten through third-graders to achieve reading proficiency. Prior to and during third grade, children learn to read. After third grade, children must be ready to read to learn.”

KRR used the grant award ceremony at Lawrence to announce the release of its annual report for the 2017-2018 school year. The report can be viewed at www.readingroadmap.org/kansas.

“Over the past several years we have developed a program that is really successful at driving achievement,” said KRR Director Andrew Hysell. “We are excited to partner with Lawrence Public Schools to produce the kind of data-driven progress we’ve seen at other schools across Kansas.”

Recent evaluation shows that KRR afterschool participants are five times more likely to achieve grade-level reading than their peers, as measured by school-administered assessments.

Students identified through screening as needing additional support in literacy will meet after school, Monday through Thursday, for individualized programming aligned with in-school instruction. They will improve their skills through stories, songs, poems and reading activities, receive a healthy snack and engage in active Healthy Kids sessions. As an extension of the school’s intervention system, progress in the afterschool program is monitored by school data.

One feature of KRR is an eight-session series called Literacy-integrated Family Engagement (LIFE) that brings parents and siblings of students in the program to the school to support children’s reading. The participants eat a meal together and engage in relationship-strengthening activities built around literacy.

KRR also provides curriculum and support for a summer enrichment program that helps combat “summer slide,” when many students experience atrophy in their reading skills. On average, students lose two months of reading skills during the summer break.

KRR is a partnership between local schools, the Kansas Technical Assistance System Network (TASN), and DCF. Through a multi-year partnership with KRR, participating schools and Boys & Girls Clubs have dramatically increased reading proficiency among third graders.