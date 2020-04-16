Grant dollars available to nonprofits responding to virus related needs
Grants of up to $2,500.00 are available from the Topeka Community Foundation to nonprofit organizations that are serving Shawnee County residents through new/expanded programs in direct response to needs created by the Corona Virus.
The grant application is available on the Foundation’s web site. Once the application is submitted, a funding decision is made in two business days and grant funds are made available immediately. So far, more than $45,000 has been awarded to 19 different organizations. (A full listing is available on the Foundation’s web site.)
“It’s our goal right now to be accessible and responsive to the needs of the nonprofit organizations in our community,” said Foundation President Marsha Pope. “They are under tremendous pressure to help those in our community who need help the most. We are proud of their hard work and collaborative spirit. It’s a privilege to partner with them as they serve our community so well.”
In addition to Foundation dollars, Kansas Gas, Evergy and a donor couple have donated a combined $50,000 for the relief effort grants. Online donations can be made on the Foundation’s web site to the Live, Work & Give Fund with 100% being awarded in grants.
The mission of the Topeka Community Foundation is to connect donors with their interests and community needs, increase charitable giving in the community, provide leadership on key community issues and ensure stewardship and accountability for effective community investment of donor dollars.