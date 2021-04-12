Grants For Shuttered Venues Available
Sixteen billion dollars in grants will be administered to shuttered venues through the Shuttered Venue Operators Grants program by the Small Business Administration.
Eligible applicants may qualify for the grant equal to 45% of their gross earned revenue for 2019, with the maximum amount available for a single grant award of $10 million.
$2 billion is reserved for eligible applications with up to 50 full-time employees.
Eligible entities must have been in operation by February 29, 2020 and include live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts organization operators, museum operators, zoos, and aquariums.
Also included are movie theater operators and talent representatives.
The venue must have fixed seating.
To find out more, go to SBA dot gov, click on “Relief Options”, and then “Shuttered Venues Grant.”