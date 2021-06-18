      Weather Alert

Grants for Vaccines Announced

Jun 18, 2021 @ 7:03am

$900,000 in grants will support health care providers in their efforts to vaccinate Kansans across the state.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will provide the Kansas Association of Family Physicians and the Kansas Association of Pediatricians each with a three-year, $450,000 grant, totaling $900,000, for primary care providers in Kansas to hire staff members to support their ongoing efforts in promoting and giving vaccinations.

The grants will allow primary care providers – or PCP’s – to hire dedicated staff who will serve as a liaison to the KDHE immunization team.

The liaison officer’s responsibilities will include:

  • Increasing COVID-19 vaccine provider enrollment among PCP’s and pediatricians,
  • Facilitating access to communication capabilities which PCP’s can use to motivate their patients to get a vaccine,
  • and hosting webinars where those providers can share best practices and request additional support.
