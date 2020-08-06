Grape Escape 2020 is canceled
Grape Escape, the wine-and-food-tasting annual fundraiser for The Topeka Performing Arts Center has been canceled. The scheduled date was to have been Friday, September 11. The board determined it was not feasible to hold the event and maintain appropriate social distancing within the current format. A new, alternate opportunity to raise the needed funds in a different format will be announced soon.
Theaters and other performance venues like TPAC across the country have been experiencing difficulty maintaining their programming during the pandemic. TPAC is open for events that can provide adequate social distancing and other precautions to protect its patrons.
The Topeka Performing Arts Center is a non-profit organization that offers the best in live performance and arts education. Since 1991, TPAC has annually offered a full calendar of professional and community performing arts for all audiences, including touring concerts and Broadway shows, youth arts education programming, and support of community arts organizations.