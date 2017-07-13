Grape Escape is Topeka’s premier wine and food festival with games and live auctions to benefit the Topeka Performing Arts Center and the community programs they offer. Again this year, there will be lots of swirling, sniffing and sipping going on at the 20th Annual Grape Escape 2017, A Toast to the Arts on Friday, August 4, 2017 at 6:00 PM To register for Grape Escape, click HERE!

About the Event Grape Escape is TPAC’s primary fundraising event. It, along with corporate season sponsorship’s and the Friends of TPAC program, provide the financial support needed to bring great acts to Topeka and provide educational programs to the community. Guests will have the opportunity to sample wines from some of the world’s leading vintners and taste gourmet hors d’oeuvres and food samplings from premier restaurants and caterers. Guests will also have the opportunity to play games with chances to win gift cards and other prizes. The evening concludes with a live auction featuring an array of fabulous and unique items and a live performance.

This Year’s Entertainment

Caroline Rhea, stand-up comedian and actress, brings a fresh, smart and spontaneous approach to all of her work.

In 1989, Caroline ventured to New York to start her career in stand-up comedy. She studied in the stand-up program at the New School of Social Research and trained at the comedy club, Catch a Rising Star. With nightly gigs at New York’s venerable clubs, Caroline’s status quickly grew and she became an integral part of the city’s comedy scene. Her career was further boosted by numerous appearances on “MTV’s Half-Hour Comedy Hour,” “Comic Strip Live” and “Caroline’s Comedy Hour.” For the last seventeen years, Caroline has continued to perform to sold-out audiences in top comedy clubs all over the country and in Canada.