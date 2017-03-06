Grass fire threatens homes on north side of Hutchinson

A grass fire is forcing some evacuations north of Hutchinson after burning more than 1,000 acres.

Officials say at least two house fires were reported Sunday in the Highlands area near Hutchinson. No injuries have been reported but residents in the area have been asked to evacuate.

The fire had burned more than 1,200 acres. Officials say the fire was about 80 percent contained Sunday afternoon.

Interim Hutchinson Fire Department Chief Doug Hanen says fire crews are working to control numerous hot spots in the fire.

Twenty firefighting units responded to the blaze.