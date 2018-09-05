Graves endorsement could make a difference in gubernatorial race, KU professor says

Even though most endorsements don’t matter, a University of Kansas political scientist thinks the endorsement of former Republican Governor Bill Graves of Democrat Laura Kelly in the 2018 race may be an exception.

“The reason most endorsements don’t matter is that they’re not surprising in any way,” said Patrick Miller from KU. “Every endorsement has an audience, some big, often small. If we look at endorsements and we expect them to move mass numbers of voters, that’s not looking at them in the right way.”

There is a competition between the other candidates on the ballot to be the alternative to Kris Kobach.

“Kelly has been jostling throughout the campaign with Greg Orman to see who is the most viable anti-Kobach candidate,” said Miller. “I think that’s clearly developing into Laura Kelly. We have now, two polls that show her essentially tied with Kobach. Orman is in distant third place, not in a particularly viable position. Then, the Graves endorsement gives her a lot more credibility.”

In an election that is too close to call, every little bit makes a difference.

“It might sway some small percentage of voters,” said Miller. “I think that depends on how this endorsement is used. If Graves appears in campaign ads for Kelly and has a particular appeal to some segment of the electorate who remembers him and cares, if that’s one percent, then that’s important.”

Graves was Governor of Kansas from 1995 until 2003.