Gray Wednesday ahead

Wednesday will be gray, but the end of the week should be better.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Low clouds and drizzle, with a high at 54, as a cold front moves through this afternoon.

Tonight: Drizzle may mix with flurries overnight, then clearing, with a low at 34.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy, with a high at 52.

Friday: Windy, with a high at 59.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of drizzle before 1pm, then a chance of showers or drizzle after 1pm. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high at 51. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: A chance of rain showers and flurries before 4am, then a chance of flurries between 4am and 5am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low at 26.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 61.