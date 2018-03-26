Grease fire drives three people, dog from home Sunday evening

A Sunday night fire in Topeka displaced three people briefly.

According to a report from the Topeka Fire Department, crews responded Sunday night just after 6 p.m. to 2208 SE Davies where smoke and flames were showing from the one story wood framed house. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire. The fire did cause minor damage to a neighboring house.

Preliminary investigation indicates the fire cause to be Accidental, associated with improper disposal of hot grease.

Two adults, one child and a dog escaped without injury. Damage is estimated at $15,000.

The structure did have working smoke alarms.