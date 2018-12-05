Great Bend drug bust begins with snakebite

A search for a poisonous snake ended in a drug bust in Great Bend.

According to a social media post from the Great Bend Police Department, officers were notified Tuesday afternoon that 25-year-old Ari Hooley had been bitten by a coral cobra on Monday and received medical attention for the injury.

Officers went to Hooley’s residence at 1017 Taft to investigate. Hooley said he owned the snake, but refused to cooperate with the officers and turn the snake over. Police obtained a search warrant and found the snake decapitated and buried by Hooley.

While they were inside, they found drugs. Police then got a second warrant and came back. Officers located evidence of cultivation and distribution of a large quantity of hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Officers also located suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the residence.

Hooley was arrested and transported to the Barton County Detention Center, where he was booked in lieu of a $300,000.00 bond.