Great Friday, but wet weekend ahead

Beautiful weather today, but big changes are in store for the weekend. A flash flood watch is in effect for Saturday and Sunday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: High pressure slides across northeast Kansas. Sunny, with a high at 78. Light north winds.

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, with a few showers and storms overnight and a low at 62.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, with heavy rain possible and a high at 78.

Saturday Night: Occasional rain and storms are likely, with a low at 67.

Sunday: Morning showers and storms linger with a high at 79.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 82. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 63.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 87.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low at 65.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 82.