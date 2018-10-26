GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness to own Topeka YMCA downtown and north branches

Beginning on October 29th, the Topeka YMCA Downtown and North Topeka branches will be owned and operated by Greatlife Golf and Fitness.

The YMCA of Topeka Board of Directors approved the proposal in July. The administrative offices for the YMCA will move to the YMCA Southwest branch and that branch will operate as headquarters for the YMCA.

“We’re excited to work with GreatLIFE to serve not only those we serve today, but hope to serve for years to come,” said John Mugler, President and CEO of the Topeka YMCA. “Both the YMCA and GreatLIFE have been part of successful partnerships like this in other communities. We look forward to the opportunity to work together.”

All current YMCA childcare services and locations will remain the same. The YMCA will continue to offer programs and services in area schools.

GreatLIFE plans on transforming the downtown branch into a Performance Center, offering fitness equipment, group exercise classes, boxing and other exercise activities.

“This new agreement will expand the amenities that GreatLIFE has to offer for both YMCA members as well as GreatLIFE members”, said Rick Farrant, President and Owner of GreatLIFE Golf and Fitness.

The north branch will be transformed into GreatPLAY and include an indoor trampoline park, laser tag, paintball, arcade games, a swimming pool and other activities.

“GreatPLAY will not only be an important new amenity for GreatLIFE members and Topeka residents but will become a huge asset for entertaining families who visit Topeka in the years to come, generating significant sales tax revenue for the community.”

Current members of the downtown and north branches will become members of GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness on November 1st and will have the added value of a GreatLIFE fitness membership at all Topeka locations.

Current members of the southwest branch will remain members of the Southwest YMCA and will also be GreatLIFE members for all Topeka locations.