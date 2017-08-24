WIBW News Now!

Greenwood County man arrested in infant’s death

by on August 24, 2017 at 4:05 PM (48 mins ago)

A 22-year-old Greenwood County man is charged with murder in the death of his son.

According to a release, on Tuesday, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Greenwood County Hospital emergency room for a report of possible child abuse. Deputies learned that six-month old Cooper Clark had sustained injuries that were not consistent with the initial story the parents were giving.

Cooper Clark was later life watched to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for treatment of the injuries.

Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Wichita Police Department’s Exploited and Missing Children’s Unit. The investigation led to the arrest of Cooper’s father, Benny Clark of Reece.

After Greenwood County authorities learned of Cooper Clark’s death, Benny Clark was formally charged in the Greenwood County District Court Thursday with Child Abuse and Murder in the First Degree. Clark is being held on a $1 million dollar cash or surety bond.