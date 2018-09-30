Griffons Manhandle Ichabods

The Washburn Ichabods were blanked in the first half by Missouri Western and could not recover as they fell 38-7 to the Griffons dropped to 2-3 on the season. Washburn returns to action next Saturday on Hall of Fame Day hosting Northeastern State at 1 p.m. in Yager Stadium.

The Griffons (3-2, 3-2 MIAA) led 21-0 at the break after recording 285 yards of offense on 34 plays and would go up 24-0 after scoring on their first drive of the second stanza.

The Ichabods jumped on the board with 8:00 to play in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by James Brania-Hopp but it would not be enough as the Ichabods were shutout in the fourth quarter as the Griffons picked up the win snapping a three-game winning streak by the Ichabods in series.

Brania-Hopp, the MIAA-leader in receiving, led the Ichabods with seven catches for 139 yards. Mitch Schurig was 18 of 33 passing for 223 and Kamani Addison led the Ichabods with 11 rushes for 45 yards.

Defensively, Austin Tillman led the Ichabods with 14 tackles with 2.0 tackles for loss and Derrick McGreevy had 10 tackles to pace Washburn.

Overall, the Griffons outgained the Ichabods 544 to 332 running 69 plays to 66 for Washburn. On the ground, the Griffons had a 295 to 109 advantage holding the ball for 34:45 compared to 25:15 for Washburn. Washburn was 4 of 13 on third down conversions compared to 12 of 15 for the Griffons.