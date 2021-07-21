Groceries A Bargain in Kansas

Groceries in Kansas are a pretty good bargain compared to the rest of the nation according to a new study.
To find out where people pay the most for food every month, the moving-assistance website Move.com looked at grocery costs in each state’s most populous city.
The average cost of groceries in America is $355.50 a month per person.
Of the ten most expensive states in the country, seven of them were east of the Mississippi River.
The top three most expensive were Alaska at number three, then Vermont, and Hawaii coming in at most expensive, with the groceries costing over 556 dollars.
Of the ten least expensive states in the country, eight were west of the Mississippi River.
The top three least expensive states were Idaho at number three, then Kansas as second-least expensive, with the grocery bill landing just above 261 dollars.
New Hampshire ranked as the least-expensive state at 183 dollars.