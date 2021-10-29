Group Accused of Child Abuse

Federal prosecutors allege eight people connected to a Kansas-based organization conspired to provide unpaid child labor to businesses across the country and physically abused them for years.
The organization, formerly known as the United Nation of Islam and the Value Creators, was labeled a cult by a federal judge in 2018.
Prosecutors say the Kansas City group beat children, imposed severe dietary restrictions, and forced children, some as young as 8, to work without pay, The Kansas City Star reported.
Royal Jenkins had been a member of the Nation of Islam until 1978, when he founded the separate United Nation of Islam.
He persuaded his followers that he was shown the proper way to rule the Earth after being “taken through the galaxy by aliens on a spaceship.”
Jenkins is now deceased.