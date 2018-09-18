Group of moderate Republicans backs Davis for Congress

A group of Republicans expressed their support for Democrat Paul Davis’ campaign in the 2nd District for Congress. Probably the highest profile of them is former Insurance Commissioner Sandy Praeger.

“Our support of Paul may not come as a surprise, but these extremely polarized times make our announcement today even more important,” said Praeger. “Today, we honor and remember the values of leadership civility and patriotism that Congress is supposed to embody. What we see today in Congress is gridlock and intensive divisiveness. We’re here today, because we believe Paul can change that.”

Praeger’s support centers around an issue she is familiar with from her days as Insurance Commissioner and one that is a tent pole of Davis’ campaign, health care. She believes that the Affordable Care Act wasn’t perfect, but it was and is an improvement.

“In Kansas, we have seen our uninsured population reach new lows as a result of this law,” said Praeger. “We could have done better, if the Brownback and now the Colyer administrations and our Legislature had expanded Medicaid. Paul’s opponent didn’t live in Kansas when all this happened, but his campaign has embraced the same type of blind partisanship that has brought Congress to a standstill.”

Davis, for his part, continued to echo the themes of his campaign to this point and tried to go beyond a party label.

“We deserve results from our Congress,” said Davis. “That won’t happen unless we send people to Washington who know how to get things done. The failures of Washington aren’t limited to a single political party. Both sides have been guilty of playing politics and just adding to the noise at one time or another. We need new leadership across the board and a renewed commitment to putting country over party on both sides and that is what our campaign is about.”

Davis is running against Republican and political newcomer Steve Watkins. The general election is November 6.

Image courtesy KPR’s Stephen Koranda via Twitter