Group that wants school choice working on military bill

A bill to give military families more educational options for their K-12 students is stalled in Congress, and those who support educational choice want to see it pass.

“Congress is large,” said Peter Murphy—Vice President for Policy at the Invest in Education Foundation. “There’s a lot of interests pushing back on this, believe it or not. We’ve got sort of a fight on our hands.”

Some of that is with traditional educators who see this as a potential loss of cash flow for schools, particularly when it comes to federal impact aid.

“The federal government funds school districts that serve a certain number of what they call federally-connected children,” said Murphy. Military children who are from military families whose parents are on active duty. There’s a funding stream to those school districts the same as you described at the state level.”

For the Invest in Education Foundation, this is about keeping talented parents in the service by allowing their children options for schooling that are more flexible than is traditional.

“This is about giving them the option, at their discretion to access a pot of money for themselves to educate their children in a different way,” said Murphy. “They may want, say, a more consistent private school curriculum that’s used across state lines. They may want to do homeschooling. They may want to do an online program nowadays. These are options that they can’t really afford now.”

One of the main challenges to the bill is a lack of legislative time to finish it. Congress goes on its summer break at the end of July.