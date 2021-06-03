      Weather Alert

Groups Sue Over New Election Laws

Jun 3, 2021 @ 6:43am

Four organizations have filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of state election reforms.

The Reflector reports that the Legislature voted to override vetoes of two election bills, setting up a showdown between the state as defendant and plaintiffs Kansas Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, Loud Light, Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, and League of Women Voters.

The suit protested the statute banning distribution of applications to get an advance ballot if the solicitation materials were sent from outside of Kansas.

Plaintiffs also objected to another provision limiting a person to collection of no more than 10 advance ballots.

The court filing challenged a provision that made it a crime to “give the appearance of being an election official.”

The bills also prohibit the judicial or executive branches from altering election law without consent of the Legislature.

