Guard your personal information, says AARP Kansas

AARP Kansas wants to help keep Kansans and especially Kansas seniors money safe this holiday season.

Guard your personal information, said AARP Fraud Watch Network expert, John Bahre. “Be very careful about who you give this information out to. For example, this time of year there’s a lot of shopping online. Make sure that the website that you go to, in the address bar, it says https. The s stands for secure. That means that the website is secure and it is safe to put your information into. A lot of computers show a closed padlock. Some of them, in the address bar, change colors.”

Also, be vigilant when shopping at brick and mortar retailers, as well.

“Ask, what do you need this information for,” said Bahre. “If there’s not a good reason, they don’t need to have the information. It’s all about guarding your personal information and being careful about how it gets out, who it gets out to. If you don’t like the source, if you don’t trust the source, don’t give the information out until you’ve had a chance to check it out.”

It’s also important to only answer phone calls from those you know.

“If you don’t recognize that phone number, don’t answer the phone,” said Bahre. “There’s no emergency that can’t wait the thirty seconds for somebody to leave you a message. If they really need to get a hold of you, you’ll have the message there and you can make the call.”

If you have any questions or something doesn’t feel right, call law enforcement or the Better Business Bureau and they can help you determine if the call you took was legitimate.