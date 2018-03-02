Gun debate coming in the Kansas Senate next week

A bill that passed the Kansas House without a single vote against it to flag domestic abusers on background checks when they try to buy guns in the state will be acted on next week.

“What it means is when you do background checks in Kansas, one of the red flags that would prevent you from purchasing a gun would be that you have been convicted of domestic violence,” said House Minority Leader Jim Ward, a Democrat from Wichita. “If you’ve already shown a tendency to be violent without a gun, adding guns to those kinds of situations will result in more tragedy.”

The Senate Federal and State Affairs committee will vote on the bill on Monday.

“It’s my understanding, too, in the Senate Federal and State Affairs committee, when they actually had a hearing on this bill, I think it was back on February 13, the National Rifle Association did submit written testimony in favor of the bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Democrat from Topeka.

The Senate should have floor debate on the bill toward the end of the week.

“We’re supposed to be on General Orders Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday,” said Hensley. “My guess is, it will be Wednesday or Thursday, when the bill will come to the floor.”

The question is, will other gun-related amendments be offered to that bill?

“We’re very interested, as Representative Ward said, in getting guns off college campuses,” said Hensley. “Senator Hawk, a member of my caucus, has been very instrumental in trying to push that issue, to repeal the ability of people to carry guns on campus. The House passed a bill that would lower the age from 21 down to 18. That makes it even more problematic, in my estimation, but, we’re going to have a gun debate on the floor of the Senate, finally. We haven’t had one for a number of years and this will be our opportunity.”

If the bill is amended, it will need to go through the conference committee process before it can go to Governor Colyer’s desk.