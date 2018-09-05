Gun owners are more politically active, as they see it as duty

There’s more to the political involvement of gun owners than the groups some of them belong to, says a University of Kansas researcher.

“It’s not only because gun issues are becoming salient,” said researcher Abbie Vegter. “That is one of the reasons why gun owners are especially mobilized these days, but we also find that there’s a unique political identity that gun owners hold that leads them to participate at higher rates compared to non gun owners.”

Gun owners see political involvement as part of their duty.

“There’s kind of this set of beliefs and worldviews that are shared by most gun owners in the United States,” said Vegter. “Part of that worldview is kind of this idea of being good citizens. That leads to a lot of different things, but one of them is higher participation levels in government.”

This increase in activity is true regardless of party.

“Gun owners are a shrinking group in America, but yet they kind of have this outsize influence on policy,” said Vegter. “We think it is because of this higher level of participation. It’s good for politicians to recognize, for those who are gun control advocates to mobilize people in their camp to the extent that gun rights advocates motivate their own members.”

Conservatives seem to have done better at realizing this trend and seeking to politically mobilize gun owners to this point. It remains to be seen if events like school shootings serve to mobilize the other side.