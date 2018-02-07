Gun safety course curriculum discussed in legislative committee

Kansas lawmakers are considering a bill that would require certain curriculum for schools offering gun safety courses.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the bill wouldn’t require schools to provide gun safety training. Schools are already permitted to teach it.

The bill would mandate schools offering training for children in kindergarten through eighth grade to use the National Rifle Association’s “Eddie Eagle Gunsafe” program. High schools offering training would have to use the hunter safety program offered by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

Most lawmakers on Tuesday supported providing gun safety training to students. But some argue that requiring a particular curriculum course would represent an overreach by state government into decisions that should be made by local school boards.