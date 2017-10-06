Gun scare on Newton, KS school bus follows student threat, lockdowns

Newton, Kansas police say one day after two separate incidents that posed a threat to student safety, one of which prompted lockdowns at two schools, officers in that city responded to a gun scare on a school bus.

Officers stopped the bus Thursday afternoon after receiving reports that a student onboard was carrying a gun.

A Facebook post by the Newton Police Department says officers “responded rapidly in an effort to ensure the safety of the children aboard.”

After stopping the bus, officers learned the gun was a toy.

The young student who brought the toy gun was taken off the bus and given a ride to a nearby district office. Authorities then called the mother, who came and took the child home.

“While this may have been a frightening situation for everyone on board the bus, we take threats to the safety of our community’s children seriously and will respond in a rapid and professional manner,” police stated.

Thursday’s incident came amidst heightened concerns over the safety of students in Newton.

On Wednesday morning, Chisholm Middle School administrators and a school resource officer were alerted by students about a threat to school safety. Authorities investigated and took “appropriate action” in response to the unspecified threat.

Police did not give details on the nature of the threat or what actions were taken.

Hours later, the middle school and nearby Slate Creek Elementary School were placed on lockdown while police searched for an armed suspect in the area.

Police say the suspect broke into a house near the schools and stole a rifle. The lockdown order was issued over concerns the suspect would try to enter one the schools while fleeing from officers.

The suspect was located and taken into custody after a short manhunt. Officers did not immediately locate the stolen rifle, but the lockdown was lifted before the end of the school day.