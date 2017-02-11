WIBW News Now!

Gun-toting Walmart customer stops parking lot fight involving knife, baseball bat

by on February 11, 2017 at 5:47 PM (3 hours ago)

Police a fight involving a knife and a baseball bat at an east Topeka Walmart ended when a man carrying a gun intervened. One person was stabbed in the incident, which occurred around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located at 2630 SE California.

Topeka Police Sgt. Josh Klamm says a disturbance between two men – one of armed with a knife, the other with a bat – started inside the store. The altercation then spilled outside into the parking lot.

A witness told WIBW News Now one of the men had gone outside to get a bat from his car when he was stabbed. The witness, who requested their name be withheld, says the stabbing victim chased the other man through the parking lot and hit him with the bat.

At that point, a third individual, an older white man who was not involved in the fight, pulled out a gun and told the men to stop fighting.

The witness says the individual ordered the person carrying the knife to lay on the ground and wait for police.

Klamm says the man had a conceal-carry permit.

At least one suspect was taken into custody after the incident. Another man involved was taken to the hospital.

Off-duty police officers working at Walmart detained all three men until additional officers and AMR arrived.

The stabbing victim was transported via ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Klamm could not immediately confirm whether the other person was actually struck with the bat. That man was taken into custody at the scene.

No names have been released.  

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle