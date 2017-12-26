WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


10°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like
Winds North 6 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy15°

Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear18°
12°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear33°
13°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Mostly Cloudy32°

Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy15°

Gunfire kills one during Christmas Day gathering

by on December 26, 2017 at 11:45 AM

Authorities say a woman was wounded when gunfire went through a Kansas City, Kansas, house during a Christmas Day gathering and that a man was killed when he came out of the house.

The Kansas City Star reports that shots fired in an alley penetrated the house Monday night, sending the woman to a hospital with minor wounds.  A man in his 70s was hit by more gunfire when he went out of the front of the house.  He was found dead in a neighboring yard.

Police spokesman Patrick McCallop says there appeared to be a family gathering at the house and detectives were interviewing those who were there, as well as neighbors. No suspects were immediately arrested.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.