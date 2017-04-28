Gunshot victim found at central Topeka home, investigation underway

Topeka police responded around noon Friday to the 1200 Block of SW Garfield after a person called 911 to report a shooting victim arrived at their home.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Lt. Jennifer Cross says initial reports suggest the victim may have been shot at the BP gas station near the 1400 block of SW Huntoon.

“There’s nothing to support that at this point in time,” said Cross. “However, the shooting did not appear to happen where he was when they called. He did know the people at the home [on Garfield], who called 911.”

Cross says officers spoke with an employee at the gas station and others who were in the area at the time. No one reported hearing shots being fired or seeing any sort of altercation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Cross says an officer is at the hospital waiting to speak with the victim.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (785)234-0007.