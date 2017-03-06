WIBW News Now!

Gusty Winds Will Keep Fire Danger Critical Today

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect today.    Critical fire danger exists particularly toward central Kansas with wind gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon. Areas as close as Manhattan are already under a Red Flag Warning.
 
Today: Windy, with a high at 74.  Thunderstorm chances increase late this afternoon into this evening.   The best chance of severe weather will be from Lawrence to Ottawa and points eastward.   

Tonight: Thunderstorm chances push off to the east early. Then, clearing and cooler, with a low at 35 by morning and continued strong SW winds up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, windy and not as warm, with a high at 61.

Wednesday: Warmer, with a high near 70.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high at 78. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 33 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.