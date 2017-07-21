WIBW News Now!

Hackers gained access to millions of Social Security numbers, records say

by on July 21, 2017 at 3:32 PM (2 hours ago)

Records show a breach of a Kansas Department of Commerce data system gave hackers access to more than 5.5 million Social Security numbers in 10 states.

The Kansas News Service reports records it obtained through an open records request show more than half a million of the 5.5 million Social Security numbers obtained by hackers were from Kansas. The records also show about 805,000 other accounts that didn’t include Social Security numbers were exposed.

The department will pay for credit monitoring for most of the victims.
The suspicious activity was discovered March 12 by America’s Job Link Alliance-TS, the commerce department division that operates the system. The FBI
was contacted March 15.

A commerce department representative didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.