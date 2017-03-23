Hackers infiltrate Kansas-based job seeker website

A Kansas company that connects job seekers with employers says a cyber-security breach has given hackers access to the personal information of thousands of job applicants who use the service…

America’s JobLink confirmed that a malicious third party “hacker” exploited a vulnerability in the company’s network, allowing them to view account holder’s names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth.

The hack affects people in 10 states, including Kansas.

Other states include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Oklahoma, and Vermont.

The company says, as far officials are aware of, this is the first time they have been hacked.

When AJL first learned of the breach on Tuesday, a tech team was called in to intervene and stop the hack.

The company is working with law enforcement to identify the cyber-criminals.

An independent forensic firm is completing work to determine how many job seeker accounts may have been viewed and where those individuals are located.

The firm has verified the method by which hackers breached the system no longer presents a threat.

According to a release, AJL’s tech division also develops and maintains ReportLink, a workforce program data management system, and CertLink, a Work Opportunity Tax Credit management system. The forensic firm has concluded that the code vulnerability did not affect those systems.

A company spokesperson has yet to reply to requests from WIBW News Now for a telephone interview.

Ryan Ogle contributed to this post