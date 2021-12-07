Ham, Pepperoni Recall

A Michigan unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Incorporated, is recalling approximately 235,000 pounds of fully cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M10125” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The problem was discovered when the company notified the Agriculture Department that product sampling reported positive Listeria results.
Listeria can cause a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.
The Agriculture Department is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.
These products should be thrown away, or returned to the place of purchase.