Hammel Tosses a Gem But Bullpen Blows Another Game

JaCoby Jones homered with one out in the 10 inning Friday to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 victory over the Royals in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Kansas City has lost nine straight.

Jones hit a 2-2 fastball from Brad Keller (0-1) into the Tigers bullpen in leftfield. Joe Jimenez (2-0) picked up the win, Detroit’s fourth straight, with a scoreless 10th inning.

Royals starter Jason Hammel allowed two runs on five hits and two walks in nine innings, matching the longest outing of his career. He pitched a shutout for Baltimore against the Atlanta Braves in 2012.

Tigers starter Daniel Fulmer pitched seven innings, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five.

The Tigers broke the scoreless tie in the fifth on back-to-back doubles by James McCann and Jones. Jones stole third on the next pitch and scored on Dixon Machado’s one-out sacrifice fly.

Moustakas extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a solo homer in the sixth, pulling the Royals within 2-1. Jon Jay’s RBI single tied the game with one out in the seventh.

Kansas City put two runners on with two out in the eighth, but Ryan Goins hit a sharp liner directly at Machado at second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: OF Alex Gordon is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Omaha on Friday night. Gordon has been out since April 10 with a left hip tear. . C Salvador Perez (knee) caught seven innings on Thursday for Double-A Memphis, and is expected to join Gordon in Omaha.

Tigers: Cabrera has played all 17 games this season despite hip and back issues. Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said Cabrera could get a day off on Detroit’s upcoming road trip to Pittsburgh and Baltimore.