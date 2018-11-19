Hand-recount decides contested Crawford County Commission race

A hand-recount has determined the winner of a contested southeast Kansas county commission race.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that Democrat Jeremy Johnson defeated Republican Chad Ulepich for a seat on the Crawford County Commission. Initially, Ulepich was believed to be in the lead, but after the hand recount and a second canvass, the results found Johnson defeated Ulepich 1,648 to 1,623, a difference of 25 votes.

Crawford County Clerk Don Pyle says the issue is that results from five of the county’s 16 polling locations were counted twice after the election. He said the person inputting data cards into software that count votes was interrupted and put some cards in twice.

The board of canvassers approved the final results Friday.