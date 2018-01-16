Hanson and Hickson Join Snyder’s Staff

Former Kansas State standouts Zach Hanson and Eric Hickson have been added to the Wildcat coaching staff, head coach Bill Snyder announced Tuesday. Hanson will coach the tight ends and assist with the offensive line, while Hickson will tutor the Wildcat running backs.

“I am pleased to have Zach and Eric back with us,” Snyder said. “Both have proven their capabilities not only as very successful position coaches and teachers, but also in the development of quality and valued young men. They both have a genuine interest in the life skills enhancement of those they work with. Having also been highly successful student-athletes in our program, they believe in and understand our program.”

With the additions, K-State now has seven full-time coaches who played for the Wildcats, the most former players coaching at their alma mater among all FBS coaching staffs.

Hanson, who served on the K-State staff as a graduate assistant and quality control coach from 2012-15 after his three-year playing career, returns to K-State after spending two years as a graduate assistant working with special teams and tight ends at North Carolina.

“As a former student-athlete at K-State, I am grateful and honored to return to Manhattan to assist our football program in this capacity,” Hanson said. “I look forward to assisting Coach Snyder and the entire K-State Family in executing our mission and stand ready to help our team create a competitive culture built on a foundation of hard work, discipline, positive energy and dedication to winning championships on and off the football field.”

Hickson spent the last three seasons coaching running backs at Akron, his first three years on a FBS staff. Prior to Akron, Hickson tutored the running backs at Garden City Community College in 2014, while he spent the previous 10 years coaching high school football in both Florida and Indiana.

“I am beyond excited to return to K-State,” Hickson said. “I was very blessed to be able to play for Coach Snyder, and it is an honor to be under his tutelage again as a coach. I look forward to working with all the running backs and help them develop both on and off the field.”

Hanson, who got into the coaching profession right after his senior season of 2011, helped North Carolina lead the nation in punt coverage in 2016, allowing opponents to return nine punts for just two yards. The Tar Heels also finished the season ranked second in the nation in kickoff return average (26.97). Prior to UNC, he assisted K-State assistant coach Charlie Dickey with the offensive line for three seasons and worked with the wide receivers in 2015. As a member of the staff, Hanson helped the Wildcats earn four bowl appearances, including a trip to the Fiesta Bowl during the Big 12 Championship season of 2012.

A three-year letterwinner for the Wildcats (2009-11), Hanson played in 37 career games, earning 2011 First Team All-Big 12 and Second Team Academic All-Big 12 accolades. The former community-college product started at left tackle for the Wildcats in 2011, helping K-State earn a 10-3 record and an appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

A four-year letterwinner for K-State (1994-95, 97-98) who ranks fifth in school history with 2,537 career rushing yards, Hickson helped Akron earn a pair of bowl berths in his three years with the Zips, including the 2017 campaign in which Akron won the MAC East Division and played in the Boca Raton Bowl. During the 2017 season, Hickson helped piece together a backfield that saw four different starters combine for over 1,000 yards, while the position group combined for another 1,000-yard season in 2016. Hickson also tutored Conor Hundley during his senior campaign of 2015 as he left the program with over 2,000 career rushing yards to rank 11th in school history.

Hickson joined the Zips after serving as the interim head coach, running backs coach and outgoing recruiting coordinator at Garden City Community College in 2014. Prior to joining the Broncbusters, Hickson coached at Emmerich Manual High School in Indianapolis for two seasons, serving as the head coach his last year. He also coached high school football in Florida at American Heritage (2007-11) and Coral Springs Charter School (2003-06).

Hickson left K-State in 1998 as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 2,537 yards and 26 touchdowns, marks that still rank fifth and seventh in program history, respectively. A three-year starter and two-time team captain, Hickson led the Wildcats in rushing during the 1995, 1997 and 1998 seasons, while he was an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection the final two years of his career. Hickson signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in 1999, while he also played in the XFL and Arena Football League.