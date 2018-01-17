Hartman believes ‘diverse background’ will help him as Governor

Wichita-area businessman Wink Hartman is running for Governor and he has a simple reason why.

“All of the people that are running for Governor of Kansas on the Republican ticket are all career politicians,” said Hartman. “They are the very ones that put the state in the condition that we find it today. I find it amazing that these people are asked to be called Governor and then they’re going to go fix the bad policies they created. History tells me that’s just not the way it’s going to work.”

Hartman believes his diverse background will help him lead the state through recovering from its problems.

“It’s time that somebody steps into a leadership role, which is a key word here, leadership, and starts to wrap their hands around school finance, DCF and all the children that are missing, KDOT’s got problems, KPERS is underfunded, the list is endless,” Hartman said. “I don’t see any corner we can get ourselves out of without great

leadership.”

Hartman isn’t concerned about a lack of legislative experience if he gets to the Governor’s office, as he plans to listen to legislators and then lead them.

“I have made a substantial living and been very successful sitting at a conference table,” said Hartman. “Very few people in the Senate or the House have had the opportunity to go into the Governor’s office, sit down across from him at the conference table and discuss issues that are important to the people of Kansas. Leadership is usually handled best through communication. You need to let the other party, the House and the Senate, know how high you’re going to

raise the bar and then you tell them how they’re going to get there. It’s going to be a group effort, but if you don’t be inclusive, you’re never going to reach it.”

More information on Hartman’s campaign is available at hartmanforkansas.com.