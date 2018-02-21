Hartman suspends campaign, Kobach pleased to receive endorsement

Wink Hartman has suspended his campaign for Governor of Kansas and endorsed Kris Kobach.

“I’m really honored and grateful to have Wink Hartman’s endorsement,” said Kobach. “Certainly, on the debate stage on Saturday night, we did sound a similar message. The two of us were the two conservatives in the room when it came to what we were saying on the debate stage. We share a similar conservative message. I’m really grateful that he’s decided to put his energy behind my campaign. It’s good for conservatives, too, because that means, instead of having two conservatives in the race, we now have one and our vote will not be diluted.”

Kobach looks forward to learning from Hartman’s experience.

“I’m really pleased that Wink Hartman is getting on board our campaign,” said Kobach. “He’s got a really impressive business resume. He has started multiple

companies. He’s an amazing Kansas success story. One of the things that I want to have as part of my campaign for Governor and then part of my governing in the Governor’s office is I want to have Kansas run more like a business. What better person to give advice and counsel to the Governor than someone who has been such a tremendously successful businessman?”

Kobach even left the door open to considering Hartman for Lt. Governor.

“His decision to back out of the gubernatorial race certainly changes the decision-making for a Lt. Governor candidate,” said Kobach. “I haven’t made any decision yet, but obviously, it opens up some additional possibilities, which we’ll be looking at as we move forward.”

Kobach is currently Kansas Secretary of State. He has served in that capacity since 2011.