Harvesters in Topeka closes temporarily due to COVID-19 possible exposure
In an abundance of caution, Harvesters—The Community Food Network will close its facility in Topeka, Kansas, beginning Thursday, April 16, due to possible exposure of COVID-19. A Harvesters staff member has symptoms similar to the virus and is awaiting test results. That staff member and all other staff at the facility will be self-quarantining at home until results are received. Any volunteers who may have come in contact with the staff member have been notified.
The Topeka facility will be cleaned and disinfected and will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so. The facility in Kansas City is not impacted and will remain open. Agency partners who pick up food or receive food deliveries from the Topeka facility will not be able to receive food at this time. Harvesters is working on plans to resume operations, which include food deliveries and pickups, as soon as the building has been effectively cleaned.
Several mobile food distributions scheduled through Saturday, April 18, have been canceled. A list of those is included below. Should mobile distribution cancellations continue into next week, they will be posted on Harvesters’ website at www.harvesters.org under the “Get Help” page. Anyone who needs food assistance can find a food pantry near their home by entering their zip code in our agency locator on the “Get Help” page of our website.
Mobile Food Distribution Cancellations
Thursday, April 16
9 – 10 a.m. – The Federated Church of Burlingame, 322 S. Topeka, Burlingame, KS 66413
10 a.m. – ECKAN: Osage Community Center, 517 South 1st Street, Osage City, KS 66523
1:30 p.m. – Melvern Church of God, 134 Northeast Main, Melvern, KS 66510
Friday, April 17
9 – 10 a.m. – Wellsville Family Worship Center, 601 Locust, Wellsville, KS 66092
9 – 10 a.m. – Capitol City School, Hummer Park Football Field, East Parking Lot, 500 SW Tuffy Kellog Dr., Topeka, KS
11:30 – 12:30 p.m. – ECKAN Franklin County, Don Woodward Community Center, 517 E. 3rd St., Ottawa, KS
12 – 1 p.m. – Help House, Inc., High School lot at 610 East 6th Street, Lyndon, KS 66451
2 – 3 p.m. – Community Resources Council, Inc. Avondale East NET Center, 455 SE Golf Park Blvd., Topeka, KS 66605
Saturday, April 18
11 a.m. – Eastside Church of God in Christ, 2724 Southeast 10th Street, Topeka, KS 66607
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Bread of Life, 234 SE Lime St., Topeka, KS 66607
2 – 3 p.m. – Shawnee Heights UMC, 6020 SE 44th St., Tecumseh, KS