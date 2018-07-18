WIBW News Now!

Harvey County sheriff’s deputy arrested for sending threatening text messages while on duty

by on July 18, 2018 at 11:18 AM (5 hours ago)

Authorities have arrested a central Kansas sheriff’s deputy who is accused of sending threatening text messages while he was on duty.

Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay says the deputy who was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of making a criminal threat has been placed on paid administrative leave.  The Wichita Eagle reports that the deputy had been with the sheriff’s office for two years and worked for the county for a total of four years.

Harvey County District Attorney David Yoder says North Newton police made the arrest, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation will help with the investigation.   Yoder says the deputy is being held without bond because of an ongoing threat of violence.

North Newton Police Chief Randy Jordan says the alleged victim is an acquaintance of the deputy’s.

